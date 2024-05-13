Clemson adds Duke big man Christian Reeves; Washington lands forward Great Osobor from Utah State

Former Duke center Christian Reeves has signed to play at Clemson, one of the Blue Devils’ Atlantic Coast Conference rivals, while Washington landed one of the best remaining players available in forward Great Osobor. Osobor was the Mountain West Conference player of the year last season at Utah State and announced his intention to follow coach Danny Sprinkle after he was hired as the new coach at Washington. Reeves played in 13 games as a freshman and was expected to play a bigger role this past season. But Reeves injured his right ankle early in the year and needed surgery. He played in only three games.

