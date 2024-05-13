Clemson adds Duke big man Christian Reeves to its lineup

Former Duke center Christian Reeves is joining Atlantic Coast Conference rival Clemson. Reeves is a 7-foot-1 player from Charlotte who spent the past two seasons at Duke. He played in 13 games as a freshman and was expected to play a bigger role this past season. But Reeves injured his right ankle early in the year and needed surgery. He played in only three games. Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Reeves will be a strong addition to the Tigers, who lost all-ACC center PJ Hall to the NBA draft.

