Clemson a heavy favorite to give Dabo Swinney record-breaking win in rivalry game with Florida St.

Clemson seeks a fourth straight win and third consecutive in ACC play while giving coach Dabo Swinney his 174th career win, which would surpass Florida State legend Bobby Bowden for the league record for career wins (173 of Bowden’s wins came when the Seminoles joined the ACC in 1992). The Seminoles won the ACC title in 2023 but have been a major disappointment and struggled in a 42-16 road loss to SMU.

