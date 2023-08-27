Clements shoots 63 to win Czech Masters. MacIntyre strengthens Ryder Cup chances

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — English golfer Todd Clements has come through a bunched field to win the Czech Masters for his first European tour title after shooting a bogey-free 9-under 63 to seal a one-stroke victory. Compatriot Matt Wallace could have forced a playoff at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague but pushed a 10-foot birdie putt wide at the last hole. Clements turns 27 on Tuesday. He graduated from the Challenge Tour last year and is ranked No. 394. Clements finished the week on 22-under 266. He hadn’t finished in the top 20 in any previous event this season. Robert MacIntyre’s tie-for-fourth finish strengthened his spot in third place on the European points list with one event to go in Ryder Cup qualification.

