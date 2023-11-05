Clement runs, throws SE Louisiana past McNeese in Kamden Sixkiller’s debut, 38-24

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Zachary Clement threw for two touchdowns and added 114 yards on 14 carries to lead Southeastern Louisiana to a 38-24 win over winless McNeese in a Southland Conference game. Clement was 15 of 27 for 158 yards, two touchdowns and was picked off twice, but it was his running that kept McNeese off-balance. Rodeo Graham Jr. had 16 carries for 71 yards and three touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.