Clement gets winning hit as Blue Jays rally to beat red-hot Twins 10-8

TORONTO (AP) — Ernie Clement broke an 8-all tie with a bases-loaded single in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays overcame a six-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 10-8 on Saturday.

Danny Jansen hit a two-run home run while Bo Bichette and Davis Schneider each hit solo homers for the Blue Jays, who came in having lost six of eight.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 4 for 5 with three RBIs in his 11th multihit game of the season as the Blue Jays used a season-best 16 hits to cool off the Twins, who had won 16 of 18.

Guerrero tied it at 8-all with a two-run, two-out single off Steven Okert in the sixth inning.

After two Blue Jays batters reached against Jay Jackson (1-2) to begin the seventh, pinch hitter George Springer walked and Clement broke the tie with a single to shallow center off Caleb Thielbar. Schneider followed with a sacrifice fly.

Carlos Santana hit a three-run home run and Ryan Jeffers had a solo homer for the Twins, whose seven-game road winning streak was snapped.

Twins batters have homered at least once in 19 consecutive games in Toronto, the second-longest such streak in team history. Minnesota homered in 21 straight games at Kansas City between July 30, 1998, and Aug. 25, 2001.

Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson (1-2) pitched one scoreless inning for the win. Yimi Garcia worked the eighth, his first appearance since April 28 after missing time because of a sore back.

Jordan Romano pitched around a two-out double in the ninth to earn his sixth save in six chances.

The Twins roughed up Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman, who allowed seven runs, six earned, and 10 hits in three innings. Gausman has a 6.94 ERA in 12 career starts against Minnesota.

Bichette’s leadoff drive in the second was his second of the season and first since April 9.

Schneider homered to begin the fifth, his fourth. Later in the inning, Jansen hit a two-run home run off Cole Sands, his fourth.

Minnesota’s Max Kepler had two hits, extending his career-long hitting streak to 13 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OFs Springer and Kevin Kiermaier returned after missing Friday’s loss because of illness. After he walked as a pinch hitter in the seventh, Springer finished the game in right field. Kiermaier came on to play center in the eighth.

UP NEXT

RHP Bailey Ober (3-1, 4.42 ERA) starts for the Twins in Sunday’s series finale. RHP Alek Manoah (0-0, 13.50) makes his second start of the season for the Blue Jays.

___

