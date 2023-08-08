Clelin Ferrell hopes for a career spark after move to the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers seem like a perfect fit for Clelin Ferrell as he seeks to spark a career that hasn’t lived up to his lofty draft status. Niners defensive line coach Kris Kocurek has a history of getting the best out of previously unproductive players and helping them go on to successful NFL careers. Ferrell signed a one-year deal in the offseason with the 49ers that could be worth up to $2.5 million if he meets playing time incentives. He had just 10 sacks in four seasons with his previous team, the Las Vegas Raiders, after being drafted fourth overall in 2019.

