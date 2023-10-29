Cleland throws for 3 TDs, Adams runs for 2 more as Davidson beats Presbyterian 45-28

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Coulter Cleland threw three touchdown passes, Mari Adams added two rushing TDs and Davidson beat Presbyterian 45-28. Davidson has won six games in a row following back-to-back losses to open the season. Mason Sherone ran for 139 yards, including a 43-yard TD run just 39 seconds into the third quarter that made it 21-10 and Davidson led by at least two scores the rest of the way. Tyler Wesley was 15-of-23 passing for 189 yards with two touchdowns and added 16 carries for 198 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown, for Presbyterian.

