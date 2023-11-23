Clayton scores 28 and Florida gradually distances itself from Pitt for 86-71 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 28 points, Tyrese Samuel recorded a double-double and Florida pulled away after intermission to beat Pitt 86-71 in an NIT Season Tip-Off. The Gators led 39-34 at halftime before Pitt took a 42-41 lead on Guillermo Diaz Graham’s 3 -pointer 3 minutes into the second half. Clayton responded with a 3 less than 30 seconds later and Florida led for the remainder. Ishmael Leggett scored 19 points for Pitt.

