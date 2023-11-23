Clayton scores 28 and Florida gradually distances itself from Pitt for 86-71 win

By The Associated Press
Florida forward Tyrese Samuel (4) brings the ball up against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in New York. Florida won 86-71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez]

NEW YORK (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 28 points, Tyrese Samuel recorded a double-double and Florida pulled away after intermission to beat Pitt 86-71 in an NIT Season Tip-Off. The Gators led 39-34 at halftime before Pitt took a 42-41 lead on Guillermo Diaz Graham’s 3 -pointer 3 minutes into the second half. Clayton responded with a 3 less than 30 seconds later and Florida led for the remainder. Ishmael Leggett scored 19 points for Pitt.

