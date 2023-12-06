Clayton scores 26, sparks Florida to 77-57 victory over Merrimack

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 26 points and Florida used a 20-0 run in the second half to pull away for a 77-57 victory over Merrimack. Clayton and Zyon Pullin scored eight points each in the run and the Gators (5-3) turned a three-point deficit into a 54-37 lead with 9:43 left to play. Samba Diallo’s layup gave Merrimack a 37-34 lead at the 17:20 mark. The Warriors (4-6) didn’t score again until Jordan Derkack’s layup ended the drought 7:37 later. Clayton made 10 of 15 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range for Florida.

