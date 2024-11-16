Clayton scores 25 points as No. 20 Florida, Todd Golden beat Florida State 87-74 on the road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Walter Clayton scored 16 of his 25 points in the first half and No. 20 Florida held off a late rally to beat Florida State 87-74. Florida’s Todd Golden coached his first road game after allegations of sexual harassment and stalking surfaced last week. Golden was greeted by boos from a sold-out Florida State student section. Florida State trailed by 15 with just under eight minutes to go but chipped away and cut Florida’s lead to 77-73 with 2:23 to go. But Clayton and Alijah Martin made 3s to help Florida secure the win.

