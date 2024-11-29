Clayton scores 19 and No. 18 Florida uses 27-0 run to pull away to 88-51 victory over Wichita State

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Walter Clayton Junior scored 19 points and Alex Condon had 17 points and nine rebounds to help No. 18 Florida overwhelm Wichita State 88-51 in the championship game of the ESPN Events Invitational at Disney World. Rueben Chinyelu keyed a strong defensive performance and finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Gators, who led by as many as 48 after breaking it open with a 27-0 run that began over the last seven-plus minutes of the first half. Matej Bosnjak came off the bench to lead Wichita State with 11 points. The Gators are 8-0 for the first time since 2009.

