Clayton makes 7 3-pointers, including go-ahead in OT to lift Florida past No. 10 Kentucky 94-91

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:42 remaining in overtime and added two free throws with 16.4 seconds left to finish with 23 points and Florida outlasted No. 10 Kentucky 94-91 for its fourth consecutive victory. Clayton was 7 of 13 overall from behind the arc, with the first of his two clutch makes coming with 3 seconds left in regulation to force the extra five minutes at 84-all. Zyon Pullin finished with 21 points including three free throws in the final minute of overtime and Tyrese Samuel had 22 for the Gators. Reed Sheppard had 24 points, Dillingham 20 and Antonio Reeves 19 for Kentucky.

