Clayton leads Florida in rout over Florida State 89-68

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 19 points graduate transfer Zyon Pullin acting in a reserve role scored 15 points and Florida beat Florida State 89-68. Clayton made a 3-pointer nine minutes in and that gave Florida its first 20-plus point lead of the night at 27-5. The Seminoles didn’t reach double digits in scoring until Darin Green Jr.’s layup made it 36-11 with 8:18 before halftime.

