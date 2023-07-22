ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw will throw another bullpen session before facing hitters. That is expected to be Monday. Manager Dave Roberts says Kershaw came out well after a 40-pitch bullpen Friday. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and 10-time All-Star hasn’t pitched in a game since June 27 because of left shoulder soreness. Roberts says the session in Los Angeles on Monday will be an up-down bullpen to kind of more simulate a game. He says throwing to hitters would be the next step.

