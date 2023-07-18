Clayton Kershaw throws a bullpen session as he works toward return from sore shoulder

BALTIMORE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw threw a bullpen session Tuesday. It’s the latest step toward his return from left shoulder inflammation. Kershaw has not pitched since throwing six shutout innings June 27 at Colorado and is unlikely to return until next month. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 10-4 with a majors-best 2.55 ERA in 16 starts. He originally hoped to return right after the All-Star break, but that was delayed after he had an MRI.

