Clayton Kershaw strikes out 9 in Dodgers’ 6-0 win over Reds

By KEITH JENKINS The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

CINCINNATI (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings, Chris Taylor hit his 10th home run of the season and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-0 on Thursday afternoon. Kershaw scattered five hits, struck out nine and walked two to help Los Angeles snap its four-game losing streak and avoid a three-game series sweep against the Reds, who won the previous two games in walk-off fashion. Los Angeles improved to 10-3 against Cincinnati dating back to September 2021.

