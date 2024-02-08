Clayton Kershaw staying with Dodgers for 17th season and could pitch in second half of ’24

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw is returning for his 17th season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team announced a one-year contract Friday that includes a player option for 2025. The three-time Cy Young Award winner spoke as the big-spending Dodgers became the first of the 30 teams to start spring training, ahead of their opener against San Diego on March 20 at Seoul, South Korea. The 210-game winner, who turns 36 on March 19, had a nameplate and a locker in the clubhouse even though his contract had not been announced by the the team. The Dodgers also announced the signed right-handed reliever Ryan Brasier to a $9 million, two-year deal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.