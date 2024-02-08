Clayton Kershaw says he’s staying with Dodgers for 17th season and could pitch in second half of ’24

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw says he will return for his 17th season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kershaw says he will be back with the team as part of an agreement that includes a player option for 2025. The three-time Cy Young Award winner spoke as the big-spending Dodgers became the first of the 30 teams to start spring training, ahead of their opener against San Diego on March 20 at Seoul, South Korea. The 210-game winner, who turns 36 on March 19, had a nameplate and a locker in the clubhouse even though his contract had not been announced by the the team.

