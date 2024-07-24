Clayton Kershaw excited to be returning to Dodgers’ rotation at a pivotal time

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw’s return to the rotation was once expected to be an added bonus as the Los Angeles Dodgers geared up for a postseason run. It turns out, though, that the Dodgers’ longtime ace is coming back at a pivotal time. When Kershaw takes the mound Thursday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, as well as the front office, are hoping that the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner can bring stability to a rotation that has been beset by injuries for most of the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.