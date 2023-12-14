Clayton Kershaw ‘doing really well’ after shoulder surgery while mulling future pitching plans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw said he is recovering well after recent shoulder surgery and has yet to decide where and when to sign his next contract. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is a free agent after signing one-year contracts each of the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 35-year-old left-hander is still in the process of deciding his next move. Kershaw calls new Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani “a unique, unique talent” and says he’s eager to see the two-time AL MVP resume pitching in 2025.

