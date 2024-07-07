Clayton Kershaw could make rehab start on Saturday after throwing 2 innings in simulated game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw is expected to pitch in a rehab game on Saturday after throwing two innings in a simulated game. Kershaw, along with Joe Kelly, had their simulated games before Sunday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Kershaw continues to work his way back after having left shoulder surgery last November. The 36-year old, three-time NL Cy Young Award winner went three innings in a rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 19, but was shut down for a week after experiencing lingering soreness.

