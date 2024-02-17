Clayton Jr., Haugh lead surging Florida to 88-82 victory over Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 21 points, backup forward Thomas Haugh added 17 points and some key plays in the final two minutes, and Florida defeated Georgia 88-82. Haugh’s driving layup with 1:47 remaining put the Gators ahead 83-77 then Noah Thomason hit a 3-pointer to get Georgia within 83-80. With 50 seconds left, Haugh grabbed the offensive rebound off a missed 3-pointer and drew a foul from Thomason. Haugh hit 1 of 2 free throws for an 84-80 lead and the Gators closed out the win when Zyon Pullin made four free throws in the final 22 seconds. Pullin finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Florida, which won for the seventh time in the past eight games. Thomason scored 26 points to lead Georgia.

