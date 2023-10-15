Clayton Crile kicks 5 FGs to help Chattanooga beat Mercer 35-10

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Clayton Crile made a program-record five field goals and Chase Artopoeus passed for 244 yards and a touchdown to help Chattanooga beat Mercer 22-10. Crile kicked field goals of 32, 37, 37 and 45 yards to give Chattanooga a 12-0 lead at halftime and he made a 27-yarder with 3:52 to play that capped the scoring. Carter Peevy threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ty James that cut the deficit to 12-7 early in the third quarter and Reice Griffith made a 36-yard field goal for Mercer that made it 19-10 going into the fourth. Peevy completed 19 of 31 passes for 280 with an interception. James finished with seven receptions for 162 yards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.