Clayton and Richard come up big for No. 21 Florida in 98-83 victory over South Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 29 points, Will Richard added 25 and No. 21 Florida overcame a 13-point deficit to beat South Florida 98-83 in their season opener. Still coping with the death of coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, the Bulls looked inspired while building a double-digit lead. They hit six of their first 15 shots from 3-point range and led 36-23 early. Florida missed 11 of its first 12 from behind the arc until Richard found the net. The Gators tightened up on defense in the second half and dominated inside. Jamille Reynolds led the Bulls with 17 points and six boards.

