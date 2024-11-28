Clayton and Martin power No. 18 Florida past Wake Forest 75-58

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 21 points and Alijah Martin added 16 as No. 18 Florida beat Wake Forest 75-58 in the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday. Florida (7-0) opened the second half with a 10-0 run to add to its 32-28 halftime lead. After scoring 6 points in the first half, Cayton scored six points in the first half and 15 in the second half. Hunter Sallis and Cameron Hildreth each had 15 points to lead Wake Forest in scoring.

