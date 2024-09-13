Clay Holmes turns boos to cheers, gets win when Yankees beat Red Sox 2-1 in 10th inning

NEW YORK (AP) — Clay Holmes walked onto the Yankee Stadium mound to boos in the 10th inning. Six pitches later, fans cheered as he returned to the dugout. A week after losing his closer’s role, Holmes threw six pitches — all for strikes — and got the win as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 behind Juan Soto’s walk-off single in the 10th inning. A two-time All-Star, Holmes has triggered fan fury by blowing 12 saves in 41 chances. He gave up a game-ending grand slam to Texas rookie Wyatt Langford on Sept. 3 and wasted a seventh-inning lead against Kansas City on Wednesday.

