Clay Holmes and Mets finalize $38M, 3-year contract, with plans to convert him into a starter

DALLAS (AP) — Clay Holmes and the New York Mets have finalized a $38 million, three-year contract, with plans to convert the All-Star reliever into a starting pitcher. Holmes gets a $13 million salary in each of the first two seasons of the deal. He has a $12 million player option for 2027 with no buyout. Holmes has made four big league starts, all with Pittsburgh when he broke into the majors in 2018. He made 114 starts in the minors. The right-hander developed into a dominant closer with the New York Yankees after he was acquired from the Pirates in July 2021, becoming a two-time All-Star. But he struggled this year with control and led the majors with 13 blown saves, losing his closer’s job in September.

