Claudio Reyna moved out of Austin sporting director role

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Claudio Reyna was moved out of his leadership role as sporting director of Austin FC, the latest job change that followed the Reyna family’s spat with U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. The 49-year-old Reyna was shifted to a title of technical adviser. The former U.S captain had led the Major League Soccer team since 2019 and through its first two seasons on the field in 2021 and 2022. Austin head coach Josh Wolff will be the club’s chief soccer officer on an interim basis, the team said. Director of player personnel Sean Rubio will be interim sporting director.

