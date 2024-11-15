Claudio Ranieri says Roma was one of only 2 clubs that could persuade him to return to coaching

ROME (AP) — New Roma coach Claudio Ranieri says that the Giallorossi were one of only two clubs that could persuade him to return to management. The 73-year-old replaced the fired Ivan Juric at crisis-hit Roma on Thursday. It’s the third time Ranieri will coach his hometown club, having previously been in charge from 2009-11 and again in 2019. Ranieri says he was “super convinced” that he had finished coaching after helping Cagliari avoid relegation last season. But “fate wanted it that I came back home.” Ranieri has pleaded with the fans to stop booing the players during matches and vows to make them proud of the team.

