Claudio Ranieri bids emotional farewell to his beloved Cagliari in last match of season

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Veteran Cagliari coach Claudio Ranieri has bid an emotional farewell to the Sardinian team as well as possibly soccer management altogether. Cagliari had already secured Serie A safety and lost 3-2 at home to Fiorentina in its last match of the season. The match came two days after Ranieri confirmed he would step down as coach of his beloved Cagliari. The team had launched his impressive managerial career more than 35 years earlier. The 72-year-old Ranieri, who famously steered Leicester City to the English Premier League title in 2016, said he would not coach another club but may consider offers from national teams.

