Claudio Bravo makes 4 saves as Chile plays Peru to a scoreless draw in Copa America

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Claudio Bravo became the oldest player in a Copa America game and made four saves to help Chile play Peru to a scoreless draw in the tournament opener for both teams. Bravo, who is 41 years and 69 days, stopped a first-time shot by Gianluca Lapadula on a corner kick in the 79th minute before denying Paolo Guerrero on the rebound attempt in front of 43,030 fans at AT&T Stadium. Chile’s best scoring chance came in the 16th minute when Alexis Sánchez was left wide open in front of the goal, but his redirection went over the crossbar. The game featured 37 fouls and four yellow cards.

