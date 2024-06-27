Claude Julien is returning to an NHL bench as a St. Louis Blues assistant coach

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Claude Julien is back behind an NHL bench as an assistant coach for the St. Louis Blues. President of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong announced Thursday that Julien is joining coach Drew Bannister’s staff. Julien spent the past two years scouting for the Blues. The 2011 Stanley Cup-winning coach of the Boston Bruins, Julien led Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics following his second stint at the helm of the Montreal Canadiens, which ran from 2017-21. The Blues also promoted Steve Ott to associate coach.

