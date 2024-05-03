Clattenburg leaves role as referee consultant at Forest because of ‘friction’ with rival clubs

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Mark Clattenburg is leaving his role as a referee consultant at Nottingham Forest. He says his presence at the club has caused “unintended friction” with its Premier League rivals. Clattenburg also cited the “unmerited targeting of me, personally, by certain participants and pundits” as a reason behind his decision to leave the role. Clattenburg is a former Premier League referee. He has worked with Forest since February seemingly in a move to help the club understand referee decisions such as those made by the Video Assistant Referee. Forest has been publicly critical of a number of refereeing decisions in recent months

