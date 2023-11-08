Clash of NFL’s top 2 defenses when Browns, Ravens meet this week in key AFC North matchup

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson was safe on the sideline the previous time the Cleveland Browns played the Baltimore Ravens. He’ll be in harm’s way on Sunday. Watson, who returned last week after missing four games with a strained right shoulder, will be facing the NFL’s top-ranked defense when the Browns visit the Ravens. Watson sat out on Oct. 1 against the Ravens and they feasted on rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in a 28-3 win. Cleveland’s defense is nearly as good and the Browns know they have to do a better job this time against Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who had two rushing touchdowns and two TD passes in the previous matchup.

