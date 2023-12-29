Clary scores career-high 29 and Penn State concludes nonconference play with 88-63 win over Rider

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Kanye Clary scored 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting and Penn State eased by Rider 88-63. Clary, a sophomore, broke his previous best of 28 on an open 3-pointer with 2:43 remaining for an 86-58 lead. It came during Penn State’s 20-2 run for a 30-point lead. Rider missed nine straight shots during the run, going without a field goal for seven-plus minutes. D’Marco Dunn added 12 points for Penn State (7-6), which snapped a two-game losing streak in the series. Ace Baldwin Jr., who entered with 996 career points, scored 10 with nine assists. Mervin James led Rider (3-10) with 19 points and Allen Powell added 10. The Broncs turned it over 23 times, leading to 27 points for Penn State.

