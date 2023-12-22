Clary scores 20 as Penn States rebounds to beat Le Moyne

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Kanye Clary scored 20 points as Penn State bounced back its one-point loss to Georgia Tech in overtime by cruising to a 72-55 win over Le Moyne, a first-year Division I member of the Northeast Conference. The Nittany Lions needed to stage big second-half comebacks in its previous two games, coming from 18 points down to beat Ohio State 83-80 and then from 10 down to force overtime with Georgia Tech at Madison Square Garden only to fall 82-81.

