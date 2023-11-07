Clary, Brown lead Penn State past Delaware State, 79-45 in Mike Rhoades debut as coach

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Kanye Clary scored 22 points and Jameel Brown came off the bench to add 20 more as Penn State cruised to a 79-45 season-opening win over Delaware State in the debut of Mike Rhoades as the head coach of the Nittany Lions. Penn State has won its last seven season-openers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.