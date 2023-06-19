Clark’s US Open win on Father’s Day is also a tribute to his late mom

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The US Open wrapped up on Father’s Day. Golf’s newest champion would be the first to tell people — he’s always been a mama’s boy. Wyndham Clark’s victory will be remembered for how a newcomer to the big time held off some of the biggest names in the game to stamp a poignant exclamation mark on a U.S. Open that had been to that point, kind of hard to love. Clark’s mother, Lise, died of breast cancer in 2013 — a family tragedy that sent him spiraling. The road back led him to leave college at Oklahoma State for a fresh start at Oregon. It involved more than one crisis in confidence. It hit a crescendo Sunday when Clark held off Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler for his first major title.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.