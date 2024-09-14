Clark’s late fumble return for TD gives Central Connecticut 27-20 win over St. Francis (Pa.)

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Kimal Clark scooped up a fumble and returned it 18 yards with 1:45 remaining to lift the Central Connecticut Blue Devils to a 27-20 win over St. Francis (Pa.) in the Northeast Conference opener for both teams on Saturday. In a game of big plays, Clark turned in the final one after Adrian Mejia stripped the ball from DeMarcus McElroy. The Red Flash, which scored its first victory over an FBS last week against Kent State, tied the game at 20 after Fran Brown Jr. recovered a fumble in the end zone when Central Connecticut botched a handoff late in the third quarter.

