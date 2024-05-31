Clark’s complete game, Sauve’s homer lift West Virginia to 4-1 win over Dallas Baptist in NCAAs

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Derek Clark threw a four-hit, one-run complete game and catcher Logan Sauve hit a three-run homer as third-seeded West Virginia opened NCAA Tournament play with a 4-1 victory over No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist at the Tucson Regional. The Mountaineers will face either top-seed Arizona or Grand Canyon in the winner’s bracket Saturday. Clark kept the Patriots’ bats off balance throughout with eight strikes and zero walks, although he did hit two batters. Clark worked his way out of his biggest jam in the eighth, escaping a two-on, no-out situation with three straight outs.

