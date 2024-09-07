Clarke Schmidt and Ian Hamilton are activated by the Yankees, who cut Phil Bickford and Nick Burdi

CHICAGO (AP) — Right-handers Clarke Schmidt and Ian Hamilton have been activated from the 60-day injured list by the New York Yankees after recovering from right lat strains, and Schmidt was scheduled to start Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. Schmidt had not pitched for the Yankees since May 26. He entered the game 5-3 with a 2.52 ERA in 11 starts and pitched 1 1/3 innings over three minor league injury rehabilitation starts from Aug. 23 to Sept. 2, throwing 70 pitches for Double-A Somerset in his last appearance. Hamilton had not pitched for the Yankees since June 16.

