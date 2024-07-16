Clark vows to keep deliberations internal after failed attempt to oust baseball union negotiator

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baseball players’ association head Tony Clark vowed to keep the union’s deliberations internal following a failed attempt in March to remove his chief labor negotiator. Harry Marino, a former union lawyer who helped organize minor leaguers, was rebuffed when he attempted to get the union’s executive board to oust deputy executive director Bruce Meyer, who led talks for the 2022 collective bargaining agreement. Clark says: “If someone wants to challenge us as a result of what they think happened, then challenge us.”

