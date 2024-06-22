Clark scores 16 and Fever beat Dream 91-79 in a front of a record-breaking 17,575 fans

ATLANTA (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and nine rebounds, Caitlin Clark added 16 points and seven assists, and the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 91-79 in front a record-breaking 17,575 fans at State Farm Arena. Atlanta’s previous largest home crowd was 11,609 fans who saw the team’s inaugural game in 2008. The game was played the home of the Atlanta Hawks due to high ticket demand to see Clark, the No. 1 overall draft pick. Kelsey Mitchell added 18 points and Aliyah Boston had 10 point for Indiana (7-10), which won its fourth straight. Tina Charles scored a season-high 24 to lead Atlanta (6-8).

