Clark Haggans, longtime NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Steelers, dies at 46

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Clark Haggans, an outside linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers during a 13-year career that included stops in Arizona and San Francisco, has died. He was 46. Colorado State University, where Haggans played in the late 1990s, announced Haggans’ passing. No cause of death was given. Haggans spent eight of his 13 NFL seasons with the Steelers. His best year came in 2005 when he had a career-high nine sacks and added another in the Super Bowl as the Steelers beat Seattle. He retired after the 2012 season with 46 1/2 sacks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.