Clark gets fifth straight double-double, Mitchell scores 28, and Fever beat Mercury 95-86

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 28 points, Caitlin Clark had 20 points and 13 assists for her fifth straight double-double and the Indiana Fever beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 95-86. Kahleah Copper scored 20 of her 36 points in the fourth quarter as the Mercury (12-11) trimmed what had been a 31-point third-quarter deficit to single digits. But Clark tied the franchise record with her 13th assist on a cross-court pass to Mitchell for a 3-pointer and a 92-83 lead with 1:33 left. Aliyah Boston added 21 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana. Phoenix lost Brittney Griner to injury in the first half.

