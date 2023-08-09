Claressa Shields signs multi-year deal with PFL for MMA bouts

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-division boxing world champion Claressa Shields is returning for another round of MMA fights. Shields and the Professional Fighters League announced a multi-year agreement. She expects to enter the cage again in 2024 at 158 pounds. The undisputed middleweight boxing champion went 1-1 in the PFL in 2021, but is widely regarded as the top pound-for-pound female boxer. Shields says the deal is worth seven figures.

