Claressa Shields moving up 2 weight classes to challenge heavyweight champ Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse

DETROIT (AP) — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields is moving up two weight classes to challenge women’s WBC heavyweight champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse on July 27. Shields said Tuesday that she and Lepage-Joanisse of Quebec will headline the boxing card at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Shields won gold medals in the women’s middleweight division at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, making her the first boxer from the United States to win consecutive Olympic medals. She is the only American to win Olympic gold in boxing since 2004. Shields was named Sportswoman of the Year by the Women’s Sports Foundation in October.

