Claressa Shields knocks out Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse in 2nd round, winning 4th and 5th titles

DETROIT (AP) — Claressa Shields knocked out WBC heavyweight champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse early in the second round, earning titles in a fourth and fifth division. The two-time Olympic gold medalist moved up two weight classes to fight at 175 pounds as a light heavyweight and also claimed Lepage-Joanisse’s heavyweight belt. Her previous titles were at 154, 160 and 168 pounds. Shields ended the first round with a series of combinations and started the second with more, barely breaking a sweat. She landed a flurry of shots that sent Lepage-Joanisse down for the third and final time 1:09 into the second round.

