Claire Dalton’s hat trick leads Montreal past Ottawa 6-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Claire Dalton scored three goals, including a short-handed effort which snapped a 1-1 tie late in the second period, to lead Montreal to a 6-3 victory over Ottawa on Saturday at Verdun Auditorium. Tereza Vanisova, Ann-Sophie Bettez and Maureen Murphy also scored for Montreal. Marie-Philip Poulin collected three assists. Akane Shiga, Daryl Watts and Katerina Mrazova scored for Ottawa. Ann-Renée Desbiens made 28 saves for the win while Ottawa’s Emerance Maschmeyer made 19 stops.

